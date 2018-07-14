Hot summer leads to more breakdowns

Record heat in May and above average temperatures in June in July have led to more vehicle breakdowns. AAA Ohio Auto Club responded to about 5 percent more calls during May and June than during the same time last year. With more heat in the forecast, AAA urges motorists to help prevent breakdowns.

Summer heat waves are hard on cars. Each time temperatures soar into the 90s, AAA experiences about a 20 percent increase in the number of people calling for roadside assistance. Most of these calls are packed into the hottest part of the day, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The number of breakdowns starts to taper off after the first few successive days in the 90s.

While crews aim to get motorists back on the go, without having to tow them, the heat causes more hard breakdowns on vehicle electrical and cooling systems, which require tows.

Automotive experts say many of these breakdowns can be prevented with routine maintenance:

• Check tire pressure and condition monthly: Changes in temperature can affect tire pressure, which can cause uneven wear and shorten the life of a tire. In addition, worn tires can’t grip the road during wet weather conditions, which can lead to hydroplaning and increased stopping distances.

• Check battery twice a year: Vehicle batteries typically last 3-5 years. Heat degrades a battery’s interior components of and shortens its life. Depending on the demands of the vehicle electrical system and driving habits, prolonged heat can even be harder on a battery than cold.

• Maintain engine cooling system: Cooling systems must work extra hard during hot weather to keep engines from overheating. Coolant protects the radiator and internal engine components. Over time coolant degrades, and needs to be changed. Neglecting this can lead to long-term engine damage. Rubber cooling system components will also deteriorate in extreme heat. Motorists should inspect hoses and drive belts for cracking, bulges, soft spots or other signs of poor condition.

• Top off fluids: Most fluids not only lubricate, but also serve as coolants by carrying heat away from critical engine components. When fluid levels are low, this cooling effect is reduced, and the probability of overheating increases. It’s important to keep up on routine oil changes, as reputable shops will also inspect other fluid levels when changing the oil.

Even with proper maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur. AAA recommends every driver have an emergency kit in their vehicle, which includes water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, emergency reflectors, basic hand tools and a first aid kit.

