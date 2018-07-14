Dettelbach to appear at fundraiser

The Delaware County Democratic Party’s second annual “Catch A Rising Star” fundraiser will be headlined by the Democratic candidate for Ohio attorney general — Steve Dettelbach.

Taking place at the Scioto Reserve Country Club, the event will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24. The country club is located at 7383 Scioto Parkway in Powell.

A native of Cleveland, Dettelbach, 52, obtained an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and his law degree from Harvard University.

From 2009 to 2016, he served as United States attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. During this time, he oversaw civil rights enforcement in both civil and criminal courts.

According to a press release issued by the Delaware County Democratic Party, as a U.S. attorney, Dettelbach “led the successful prosecution of public corruption cases in Cleveland and Youngstown.”

Dettelbach got his start as a clerk for a U.S. district judge before joining the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. He then worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland and counsel to U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Dettelbach, the press release states, “has taken a strong stand on cleaning up corruption in Ohio government, notably the recovery of tens of millions of taxpayers’ money wasted on ECOT and charter schools.”

Peg Watkins, chair of the Delaware County Democratic Party, states, “Ohio needs an attorney general who will enforce equal protection under fair laws, not someone who favors the powerful and those who pay them for personal favors.”

Watkins added that candidates for state and local offices will be attending the July 24 fundraiser, and she is promising some surprises.

Tickets (range in price from $50 to $500) to the event can be purchased online at www.ohiodeladems.org/risingstar2018, by calling 740-363-7500, or at party headquarters, 12 1/2 N. Sandusky St., Delaware.

Appetizers and a dessert buffet will be provided.

Dettelbach https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/07/web1_Steve-Dettelbach.jpg Dettelbach

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.