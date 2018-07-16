OWU earns high praise

Ohio Wesleyan University is one of “the ‘best and most interesting’ schools in the United States, as well as in Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland,” providing its students with “a solid liberal arts experience focused not on bells and whistles, but on practical career-related experience.”

This is according to “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2019,” a respected college search guidebook created by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske. Released July 10, the 35th edition of the guide is committed to delivering “an insider’s look at what it’s really like to be a student” at its featured schools.

The new guidebook also highlights The OWU Connection, the university’s signature program, stating, “All students participate in The OWU Connection, supplementing their major with interdisciplinary learning, global perspectives, and practical experiences; students may fulfill these expectations by choosing from a number of pathways, such as special courses, study abroad, internships, and independent projects.”

To help high school students with their college search, the Fiske Guide also includes comments from current Ohio Wesleyan students and recent graduates. The OWU students state:

“The professors are very accessible and are willing to help students however they can.”

“There are many social events on campus to keep students busy and entertained.”

“Ohio Wesleyan is a place where the education goes well beyond the classroom. The family atmosphere and the opportunities that the college provides you enrich the entire college experience.”

Learn more about the Fiske Guide at www.collegecountdown.com, more about The OWU Connection at www.owu.edu/owuconnection, and more about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan at www.owu.edu/admission.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

