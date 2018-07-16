PROPERTY TRANSFERS

303 E William St, Delaware; Glassburn, Nicholas David to The Delaware Dynasty LLC; $20,000.

6424 Dicesare Loop, Dublin; MI Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Galvan, Servando A; $509,900.

2790 Jeanne Ct, Lewis Center; Teets, Karen to Crow, Stephanie Marie & Michael Joseph; $390,000.

132 Niatross Pl, Delaware; Beardsley, Amy L to Them, Courtney Elizabeth & Filipow, Peter N; $181,000.

5356 Middlebury Loop, Lewis Center; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Rangineni, Karthik Kumar; $405,610.

4421 Mcalister Park Dr, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Langwith, Paulette F & Graham L; $435,000.

5617 Landgate Dr, Powell; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Flax, Jamie R & Laframboise, Jeffrey L; $434,080.

313 Burgoyne St, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Ashton, Amanda; $274,615.

4693 Hunters Bnd, Powell; Mi Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Raza, Syed Feroz & Aasiya; $584,909.

149 Rocky Course Rd, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Krumlauf, Lee M & Danielle N; $464,034.

6410 Brookview Manor Dr, Galena; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Nelsen, Daniel H & Lori L; $542,294.

698 Viola Dr, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Carrara, Christopher & Abby M; $357,800.

4840 Wilson Rd, Sunbury; Howard, Bernard E to Bolin, Dominic & Laura Anne; $485,000.

1090 Brookside Ct, Galena; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Racha, Ajay K & Ajakumar Ranjitha; $487,090.

115 N Liberty St, Delaware; Parker, Abigail & Eck, Susan to Parker, Abigail; $100,000.

102 Lakes At Cheshire Dr, Delaware; Lakes at Cheshire LLC to Teets, Karen; $254,486.

5177 Gypsum Way, Galena; Frecka, Jason D & Jamie M to Dishong, Joshua E & Lauren M; $599,900.