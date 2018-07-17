PROPERTY TRANSFERS

80 Liberty Rd, Delaware; Henkel Corporation to Starfall LLC; $26,000.

100 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware; Mccurdy, Alex Q Trustee to Stimpert, Barbara; $100,000.

1441 Kearney Way, Delaware; Smyth, Andrew & Courtney to Frecka, David Allison; $970,000.

3349 Winding Woods Dr, Powell; Xia, Hui & Huang Qin to Hendricks, Garrett C & Gina C; $395,000.

2178 Forestview Ln, Delaware; Fischer Homes Columbus LP to Maggard, Donna M & Joseph L; $582,899.

1257 Kenley Pl, Sunbury; Fischer Homes Columbus LP to Cannon, Bradley & Kristina; $544,611.

263 Windemere Cir, Westerville; Bonnie Built Homes to Weinberg, David L & Sharyl K; $165,000.

15658 State Route 37, Sunbury; Saunders, Arthur A Trustee to Devore, Jason P & Jena; $65,000.

321 Hawthorne Ct, Sunbury; Mills, Lori A to Mills, Ashleigh M; $160,000.

327 Hawthorn Blvd, Delaware; Pirvu, Adrian Michael & Lindsay, Helen to Shirring, Christopher & Elisabeth; $269,900.

2085 Hardin Ln, Powell; Cobb, Rodney D & Pamela R to Forman, Jason V & Kimberly R; $685,000.

7352 S Section Line Rd, Delaware; Mcdonald, Scott I to Bruns, Andrew J; $285,000.

203 E Winter St, Delaware; HC Phelps LLC to Amato, Gregory Trustee; $122,000.

1482 Silversmith Ln, Delaware; Martin, Jeremy & Moore, Elizabeth to Aukerman, Lisa & Merrill Richard; $247,500.

1201 State Route 257, Ostrander; Lindeboom, John W & Brenda L to Martin, Jeremy A & Elizabeth A; $283,000.

622 Kintner Pkwy, Sunbury; Forman, Larry M Trustee Et Al to Faiello Concrete LLC; $85,000.

5080 Sunbury Rd, Westerville; US Bank National Association to Kaltenbach, Alexander & Rhiannon S; $480,000.

4741 Greyson Dr, Powell; Kamadana, Pradeep & Mohan to Weirich, Jonathan; $377,500.

180 Valley Run Pl, Powell; Doepping, Barbara L Trustee to Lilly, Scott M & Stacy N; $778,000.

18 Highmeadows Cir, Powell; Wilcox, Jennifer L to Open House Ohio Realty & Investments LLC; $281,000.

381 State Route 203, Delaware; Wood, Robert M to Lindeboom, John W & Brenda L; $490,000.

3324 Timberside Dr, Powell; Brown, Sonia to Tomko, John D & Joy C; $230,000.

9024 Ellrod Way, Lewis Center; Powers, Cass B & Taylor A to Dhanekula, Kalyan Chakravarth; $305,760.

6343 North Park Pl, Powell; Dearing, Theresa A & Termeer, Terrie A to Dearing, Theresa A & Winford; $66,600.

349 Wyndham Park, Westerville; Castle, Merrill L Sherrill to Zajac, Elaine M; $265,000.

S Houk Rd, Delaware; Medrock LLC to The Flats On Houk LLC; $1,000,000.

127 Lexington Blvd, Delaware; Mcneal, John to Urban, Nancy; $190,000.

318 W William St, Delaware; Price, Jennie L to Wyant, Trenton Nivec; $157,500.