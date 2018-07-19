Community Ties Bike Tour set for July 21

Bicyclists riding in the 16th annual Community Ties Bike Tour on July 21 will help fund multi-purpose trail projects near Galena and Sunbury that will become part of the cross-state Ohio to Erie Trail.

Community Ties proceeds will help the Delaware County Friends of the Trail work with local entities to extend the Ohio to Erie Trail (OTET) in and near Sunbury and Galena, according to Bill Shelby, DCFT president.

The most recent OTET addition is the Galena Brick Trail project which extends from Dustin Road across Little Walnut Creek to Holmes Street in Galena. Another section of the Galena Brick Trail will be paved this year, as will Preservation Parks of Delaware County’s existing Sandel Legacy Trail in Sunbury.

The Community Ties Tour includes 31-, 62- and 100-mile rides through Delaware County communities including Sunbury and Galena with SAG support and homemade cookies at each food stop. Families — parents and up to four children — can choose an eight-mile route on the Genoa Trail and Hoover Scenic Trail.

Back by popular demand is a full post-ride lunch featuring fresh, healthful, locally sourced and homemade foods from the Glass Rooster Home Cannery of Sunbury.

Community Ties is held annually to promote safety and healthy lifestyles, and to raise funds to help complete the Ohio to Erie Trail through eastern Delaware County and develop multi-use trails in local communities.

“We’re planning for 450 riders this year,” Shelby said. “This is great training ride for the popular Pelotonia ride to cure cancer Aug. 4-5.

“For riders from across Ohio and beyond, Community Ties is a summer favorite with a unique and exceptional lunch,” Shelby added. “The family fun ride is a great introduction to multi-use trails for health and recreation for all ages.”

All rides start and end at Northside Fellowship Church, 6841 Freeman Road, just north of Westerville off state Route 3. Riders on the 31-, 62- and 100-mile routes may start anytime from 6:30 to 9 a.m. The eight-mile family ride begins at 10 a.m.

Cost for the longer rides is $30 per rider in advance, $40 the day of the ride. Cost for the family fun ride is $35 per family in advance, $45 day-of-ride. Participants can register online via the DCFT website, www.dcft.org, through July 20, or at the starting location on the day of the ride.

The DCFT is dedicated to the health and safety of area residents through the promotion, planning and building of multi-use trails for recreation and transportation in Delaware County. DCFT is working to create a 16-mile stretch of multi-use trail between Westerville and Knox County through or near the communities of Galena and Sunbury. The trail is envisioned as part of the Ohio to Erie Trail stretching from the Ohio River to Lake Erie. Other recent trail additions locally include Meredith State Trail between Condit and the Licking County line, and Hoover Scenic Trail along Hoover Reservoir between Genoa Township and Galena.

