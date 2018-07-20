Summer Reading Road Trip coming to Delaware

This Sunday, the Scholastic Summer Reading Road Trip RV will make a stop at Fundamentals Children’s Books, Toys, & Games in downtown Delaware.

According to Fundamentals, throughout July, two Scholastic RVs have been making stops at bookstores, libraries, and community organizations around the country and will be stopping at Fundamentals on Sunday afternoon.

Fundamentals reports that from 2 to 4 p.m., West Winter Street from the Bun’s parking lot to Franklin Street will be the scene of games, prizes, giveaways, and costumed characters including Clifford the Big Red Dog, Dog Man and Geronimo Stilton.

The free event will also feature visits and books signings from Tui Sutherland, the author of the “Wings of Fire” fantasy book series; author and illustrator, Jonathan Fenske, known for books such as “I’m Fun, Too!,” “Plankton Is Pushy,” and “Barnacle Is Bored,” and Ru Xu, the author and illustrator of the graphic novel “NewsPrints.”

“It’s very exciting!” said Tami Furlong, the owner of Fundamentals. “When Scholastic contacted us for last year’s tour, we were so pleased to know that they felt our small store could host such a big event.”

Furlong said last year’s Reading Road Trip was very successful and had a big turn out.

”I love how much support this community has shown us over the years,” Furlong said. “It ended up being one of my favorite events in the 30 years of Fundamentals as well as one of the Scholastic Reading Road Trip’s better attended events. So when they called and wanted to return, we proudly said ‘Yes’!”

Furlong said Fundamentals is one of the few repeat store visits on the road trip, and she added the business feels “very honored” to be chosen again.

“Summer is a time of reading for pleasure, choosing your own books, and exploring new worlds,” said Ellie Berger, Executive Vice President and President of Scholastic Trade Publishing. “The Scholastic Summer Reading Road Trip is an exciting initiative that serves our corporate mission of raising lifelong readers…. Each event brings together a community that shares our dedication to literacy and helps make summer reading a celebration for their local children and families. We look forward to helping kids around the country this summer discover the fun of reading all year long.”

More information about the event can be found at http://oomscholasticblog.com/post/buckle-summer-reading-road-trip.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

