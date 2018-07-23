Pacer Bands to hold food truck festival

The Delaware Pacer Bands will be hosting a fundraising food truck festival this Saturday, July 28, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The festival will run from 4 to 9 p.m. and will feature 10 food trucks, among other entertainment. Funds raised will be used primarily to pay for the brand new equipment trailer the band program has purchased, which will be unveiled at the event.

Kim Nocera, the leader of the Pacer Bands’ fundraising efforts, said the previous trailer used to haul equipment was 25 years old and was becoming too small to hold all the equipment.

Nocera said food trucks are the trendy thing at the moment, and given the fact the city hasn’t had a food truck festival, the idea seemed appropriate. Trucks that will serve their items at the festival include Savier Street Grill, Chris’ Snack Shack, Kona Ice, Dan’s Deli, Hogback BBQ Pit, Sugar High, Mama Jo’s Cafe, Dolci d’Italia and Little Ladies Soft Serve.

Along with the food trucks, Nocera said there will also be jewelry and craft vendors at the festival. “In-a-Jam” will provide three hours of live music, and a face painter will be present to help make sure the event is fun for all ages.

The festival is being sponsored by Dr. Marisa at Riverside Family Chiropractic, a practice new to the area. She will be onsite during the event to offer free spinal screenings.

“There seems to be a lot of buzz about the event. We already have 4,400 people interested in the event on our Facebook page,” Nocera said. “We’re just trying to make a great first impression for our first time doing this. We hope to have it as a yearly event, as it seems to be a popular idea with Delaware citizens, and we hope that we can fulfill their expectations.”

In addition to the food truck fundraising festival, Pacer Bands also host “Melodies and Marinara,” a spaghetti dinner and silent auction held in January, and Tag Day in the early fall where students go door-to-door asking for donations.

Admission to Saturday’s food truck event is free, and additional details can be found by visiting the Delaware Pacer Bands’ Facebook page.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

