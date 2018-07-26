PROPERTY TRANSFERS

479 Applegate Ln, Delaware; Shoemake, Heather Elizabeth to Russell, Amber S; $118,000.

310 White Elm Dr, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Weems, Deborah B & John E; $281,770.

N Galena Rd, Sunbury; Starfall LLC to Nelson, Brandon James & Koehler, Kinsey Lynn; $78,000.

2274 Gingerfield Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Rockford Homes Inc; $80,000.

824 S Galena Rd, Sunbury; Karshner, Philip N June S to GSCS Holdings LLC; $243,890.

1907 Gingerfield Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Rockford Homes Inc; $89,000.

1653 S Three B’s & K Rd, Galena; Buell, Jacqueline L & Mcburney, Jamie D to Mcelmurray, Troy E & Christie; $490,000.

1701 Daffodil Pl, Lewis Center; Wasson, Benjamin D & Bridget M to Karki, Deep Jung & Tripathee Kalpana; $360,000.

8035 Crane’s Xing, Lewis Center, Michel, Gregory J to Feeney, Jean M; $141,277.

8506 Olenbrook Dr, Lewis Center; Hazel, Brian S Suzanne M to Burgess, Charles Coss & Lisa; $220,000.

663 Amy-Lu Ct, Westerville; Mcphaden, Sandra S Roger C to Baller, Jessica M & Kyle C; $330,000.

521 Brickstone Dr, Delaware; Holmes, Brenda H & Quick, Jeanne A Successor Co Trustees to Kirkhart, Shawn M & Cavanagh, Kelly M Co Trustees; $183,000.

10635 Preston Way, Powell; Pierce, R Neal & Charlotte M to Riley, Kevin J & Stacey M; $592,500.

655 Amy-lu Ct, Westerville; Pakizer, Marvin A Linda M to Mitchell, Shawna M; $337,000.

4521 Seldom Seen Rd, Powell; Emery, Marjorie A Hunyady, Daniel J to Emery, Marjorie A; $63,150.

7041 Holderman St, Lewis Center; Henning, Paul W to Jagarlapudi, Durga Kiran; $305,000.

4961 Golf Village Dr, Powell; Baldwin, Linda J to Klingensmith, M James Trustee; $320,000.

6232 Braymoore Dr, Galena; Srygley, William M Iii & Elyse R Trustees to Zweiback, Michael & Amy; $620,900.

216 Leawood Dr, Delaware; Cooper, Christopher M to Murphy-dudley, Abigail M & Dudley, Todd C; $187,216.

2977 Montclair Ave, Lewis Center; Sonagere, Ty A & Pamela F to Mcbride, Michael W & Pasley, Kimberly E; $385,000.

3404 Royal Dornoch Cir, Delaware; Gunn, William to Shaver, Julie; $247,500.