ODOT to close US 36 for repairs

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 6 will close U.S. Route 36 in both directions between South Section Line Road and Klondike Road for a culvert replacement Monday, July 30. The road is also known as Marysville Road and is scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3.

Breanna Badanes, ODOT District 6 public information officer, said the road could be reopened before Friday, but the early reopening is dependent on the weather.

“The culvert repair is just west of the (Black Wing Shooting Center),” she said. “The work was previously scheduled for July 23 but postponed.” She said the postponement was due to unavailable materials at the time.

ODOT’s suggested detour for westbound traffic on U.S. 36 is to take U.S. Route 23 south to U.S. Routr 42 south to state Route 257 north back onto U.S. 36 westbound.

Traffic going eastbound on U.S. 36 into Delaware can take state Route 257 south to U.S. 42 north to U.S. 23 north back onto U.S. 36 eastbound.

According to Google Maps, ODOT’s suggested detour is approximately 12 miles and will add an additional 19 minutes to a motorist’s drive.

Google Maps has a suggested shorter route around construction that will only add 12 minutes to a drive.

Motorists traveling west on U.S. 36 can take Section Line Road south to U.S. 42 south to state Route 257 north back to U.S. 36 west. For motorists traveling east on U.S. 36, take state Route 257 south to U.S. 42 north to Section Line Road north back to U.S. 36 east.

Badanes said the work is not being contracted out by ODOT, instead, “It’s just part of their daily job duties.”

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

