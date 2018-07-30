Planets galore at Perkins

In August, Perkins Observatory returns to its regularly scheduled Friday night public programs – and what a return it will be, says Don Stevens.

“We have four of the five naked-eye planets in the evening sky,” said Stevens, interim director of the Ohio Wesleyan University-owned observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. Route 23), Delaware.

“Beautiful Venus is in the west just after sunset,” Stevens said. “Giant Jupiter is high in the southwest sky followed by majestic Saturn in the south with its gorgeous rings. Finally, orangish-red Mars glows low in the southeast. All viewable from right here at Perkins Observatory!”

Each Friday night program will include an astronomer’s talk followed by observing with telescopes, weather permitting, or a tour of the observatory if guests can’t observe.

“Observing is unfortunately never a guarantee, particularly with the 32-inch telescope; however, we will do our best to give you life-changing views through the many telescopes, big and small, provided by volunteers from the Columbus Astronomical Society,” Stevens said.

The observatory’s public skywatches will start promptly at 9 p.m. each Friday night in August. All tickets are $10. To reserve tickets or determine at-the-door availability, call 740-363-1257.

Reservations are strongly recommended for these and all Perkins Observatory events, as many programs sell out.

Founded in 1923, Perkins Observatory is an active research facility used by Ohio Wesleyan students and faculty. “The Place for Space” also conducts hundreds of public programs and welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each year. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

Pictured is Ohio Wesleyan University’s Perkins Observatory, located at 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. Route 23), Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/07/web1_Perkins-Observatory-Photo-by-Brian-Rellinger-.jpg Pictured is Ohio Wesleyan University’s Perkins Observatory, located at 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. Route 23), Delaware. Courtesy photo | Brian Rellinger

Friday night skywatches coming in Aug.

