Annual Ashley Corn Show set for Aug. 2-4

There will be plenty of good food and good times to be had over the next few days in Ashley when the annual Ashley Corn Show returns. From Aug. 2-4, Main Street will host the free, family-friendly festival with a variety of entertainment and attractions. Events will begin daily at 5 p.m.

“It’s very family oriented … it’s a time to come out with friends and family and enjoy good food and fun here in Ashley,” said Scott Lucas of American Legion Post 518, which organizes the event.

The event is sponsored by the Ashley American Legion and the Sons of the American Legion.

Lucas said the event has been going on since the 1930s and has typically always been in downtown Ashley. He added that the festival is often a homecoming of sorts for former residents who use the event as an excuse to come back and reunite with family and friends.

Funds raised during the event are used to help the Legion’s efforts to benefit local youth activities.

“We’re basically reinvesting back into the community,” Lucas said ahead of last year’s event.

The three-day schedule of events is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 2:

• 5 p.m. — J.T.’s famous pork dinner

• 6 to 10 p.m. — Bingo

• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Band: 3 of a Kind (Cool Classic, Oldies & Rock)

Friday, Aug. 3:

• 5 p.m. — Open pit-roasted chicken dinner

• 6 to 11 p.m. — Bingo

• 5:30 to 6 p.m. — Youth corn eating, cob tossing contest sign-up

• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Buckeye Valley FFA kiddie tractor pull sign-up

• 6 p.m. — Corn eating, cob tossing contest

• 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Buckeye Valley FFA kiddie tractor pull

• 8 to 11 p.m. — Band: Burning Diesel (Classic Rock & Oldies

Saturday, Aug. 4

• 5 p.m. — Open pit-roasted chicken dinner

• 6 to 11 p.m. — Bingo

• 5:30 to 6 p.m. — Adult corn eating, cob tossing sign-up

• 6 p.m. — Adult corn eating, cob tossing contest

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — White Lily Singers

• 8 to 11 p.m. — Band: Burning Diesel (Classic Rock & Oldies)

• 11 p.m. — Raffle drawing

In addition to the listed events, there will be carnival rides and games, as well as community booths and the Elm Valley Firefighters food booth, on hand. For additional information, contact Lucas at 740-815-5176.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

