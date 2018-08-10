Jeweler, HFF partnering to fight homelessness

In conjunction with Diamonds Direct, located on Polaris Parkway, the Homeless Families Foundation (HFF) will hold a weekend-long event that will offer both special savings on jewelry and the opportunity to do your part in serving children and their families living in poverty around central Ohio.

Beginning today, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Diamonds Direct will offer a 20 percent discount on its inventory, with some exclusions applying. In addition to the discounted prices, Diamonds Direct will also donate a portion of all proceeds from the weekend’s sales to HFF. Saturday’s event will begin at the same time but will only run through 6 p.m.

While the sale is going on, supplies will also be collected that will be used in HFF’s “move-in kits.” The kits are given to families as they transition into stable housing and include anything from paper towels and toilet paper, to dishes, bedding, cooking and cleaning supplies.

“We are thrilled (Diamonds Direct) has looked to us to partner with for this event,” Director of Donor Relations and Advancement Donna Powell said. “If you have any interest in buying jewelry, this is the weekend to do it.”

Tery Vari, the vice president of Diamonds Direct, said in partnering with HFF that Diamonds Direct wants to weave their way into the fabrics of the communities they call home. Currently, Diamonds Direct has 15 locations around the country.

Vari said the event ties in well with the work they do with their Diamonds Direct Foundation, which was created in 2004 to provide support to local non-profit organizations, with special emphasis on women and children.

HFF will also be giving away two tickets to their “Hope Takes Flight” suitcase party that will be held on Sep. 28. In addition to the tickets, they will also be giving away one raffle ticket for a chance to win the NetJets experience that will be raffled at the event. Those attending the event must come with their bags packed, literally, because the winner of the raffle will immediately board a NetJets flight to Chicago for the weekend.

The event is held at the Signature Flight Support hangar at John Glenn International Airport. Tickets to the event can be purchased on the HHF website.

“The Homeless Families Foundation educates and nurtures children while empowering families to achieve stable housing and self-sufficiency,” their mission statement reads. “The Homeless Families Foundation (HFF) believes in creating a hopeful, nurturing environment for families and children where they are engaged in year-round education, housing assistance and supportive services.”

In addition to those services, the HFF Dowd Education Center educates and nurtures children, Pre-K through 8th grade, from the Franklinton community and beyond, with afterschool and summer programs, and home visits that provide both education and intervention.

Powell said just last year, the foundation had about 1,200 families that were homeless, with over 2,500 children that were homeless just in the Columbus area. “HFF is impacting the lives of 700 children annually, over 300 families annually, with programs that help keep them stabilized,” she said.

HFF was founded in 1986 by community members who shared the belief that it is unacceptable for any child to be homeless. The foundation is located at 33 North Grubb Street in Columbus. They can be reached at 614-461-9247.

