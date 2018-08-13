County hires new JFS director

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners has announced the hiring of a new director for its Job and Family Services (JFS) department. Robert Anderson, currently the assistant director of the Seneca County JFS in Tiffin, Ohio, begins his new position as the director of the Delaware County JFS Aug. 13.

Anderson replaces David Dombrosky, who left Delaware County June 15 to head the Economic Services Division of the Department of Social Services in Mecklenburg County, N.C.

Anderson, 49, has worked with the Seneca County JFS since 2003. He also has served as their Wellness Coordinator since 2008. He is a graduate of Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio.

As head of Delaware County’s JFS, Anderson will oversee a department that employs 61 staff members. The department is among the top-ranked JFS organizations in Ohio, annually earning recognition for its performance in providing assistance to county residents. Delaware County JFS is a human service agency that administers programs for public assistance, workforce development, and protective services for children and seniors.

For more information about Delaware County JFS, please go to jfs.co.delaware.oh.us.

