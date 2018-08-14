Little Brown Jog set for Sept. 1

Amy Bonacuse, a member of the People in Need Inc. of Delaware County Board of Directors, said 150 people took time out of their day to participate in the inaugural Little Brown Jog 5K and Kids Fun Run in 2017 to support their local neighbors in need.

People In Need’s mission statement is: “Assisting families and individuals of Delaware County in a collaborative effort by providing personal emergency assistance with dignity and respect in their time of need.”

According to the People in Need flyer sent by Bonacuse, in the organization’s previous fiscal year, 21,475 residents of Delaware County were served, 695 more compared to the prior year.

The flyer states, “Despite record growth and prosperity in southern Delaware County, the needs continue to grow. At the same time constraints on funding means that we cannot even satisfy all the existing demands for emergency assistance. To help us provide these services People In Need organized a 5K fundraising event called ‘The Little Brown Jog.’”

The annual event is held on the race track of the world famous Little Brown Jug located on the grounds of the Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware, and sponsored by OhioHealth.

This year’s fundraiser will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The Kids Fun Run (ages 11 years and under) begins at noon with the adult 5K run starting at 12:30 p.m. Individual runners, walkers, families and groups are welcomed to participate in the event and can register at https://racepenguin.com/events/littlebrownjog/.

Other events for the second annual Little Brown Jog include face painting, balloons, pictures with Little Brown Jug racehorses and free muscle massages from the Stretch Zone of Powell.

Annually, People In Need helps families and individuals with emergency food and financial assistance with rent, home utility bills, much-needed prescriptions and eyeglasses. The not-for-profit social services agency also provides shoes, school supplies and holiday gifts annually to thousands of children.

To learn more about People In Need’s programs and opportunities to get involved in helping neighbors in need, call 740-363- 6284 or visit http://www.delawarepeopleinneed.org/.

