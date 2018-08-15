Lehner awarded McCullough Scholarship

Sarah Lehner of Delaware, Ohio, and Ashley Hagenow of Poynette, Wisconsin, have been selected as recipients of the 2018 Marshall E. McCullough Scholarships given in memory of Marshall McCullough, the well-respected nutrition researcher and educator from Georgia. This scholarship is presented to two high school seniors planning to attend a four-year college or university to major in an agricultural communications field. The application process includes both a written application, and once finalists are chosen, a video submission responding to specific dairy industry questions.

Lehner will receive the $1,500 McCullough scholarship. She will be majoring in animal science with a minor in agricultural communications at The Ohio State University. Lehner grew up on an Ohio dairy with registered Brown Swiss and Holsteins. She has had numerous leadership roles in youth organizations and loves being a mentor to younger members.

Lehner has a goal of becoming a public relations specialist for a dairy promotion organization. This position would combine her passion for agricultural advocacy, communications, and the dairy industry while allowing her to do many of the things she enjoys like writing, educating and public speaking.

Hagenow will receive the $2,000 McCullough scholarship. She plans to use this scholarship as she continues her education at the University of Minnesota, where she will major in agricultural communications and marketing with a minor in animal science.

Hagenow has been very active in 4-H and FFA attending leadership conferences and participating in dairy judging and showing. She is currently serving as a State FFA officer. Ashley states, “I see myself as an advocate and a voice for both dairy and agriculture. I believe in the feeling of community and the passion that drives dairy people and I want to play a role in delivering that message to so many people who do not know about the positives of agriculture.”

Both students seek a future role in dairy related mass communications as Dr. McCullough desired.

The annual National Dairy Shrine Awards Banquet will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4 in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information about the individuals being recognized by National Dairy Shrine or tickets for the banquet, contact the National Dairy Shrine office at info@dairyshrine.org.

