SourcePoint receives accreditation from OANO

SourcePoint is a recipient of the Ohio Association of Nonprofit Organizations’ Seal of Excellence for successfully completing its rigorous accreditation program. This is the third time SourcePoint has earned this special recognition, which accredits the organization through 2023.

The Ohio Association of Nonprofit Organizations (OANO) evaluates fundamental values, such as honesty, integrity, fairness, respect, trust, responsibility, and accountability, all of which are inherently important in the nonprofit world. SourcePoint’s programs and services, management, fundraising, and financial practices were subjected to in-depth examination prior to earning accreditation.

“This accreditation demonstrates that SourcePoint meets the highest standards of nonprofit management and accountability,” said Robert Horrocks, executive director of SourcePoint. “Our organization is one of just 39 nonprofit organizations in Ohio to meet OANO’s standards of excellence. We’re very proud to receive this honor once again and look forward to furthering our mission and commitment to our community.”

SourcePoint will attend the OANO award ceremony to accept the accreditation certificate this fall.

OANO’s mission is to provide leadership, education, and advocacy to enhance the ability of Ohio’s nonprofit organizations to serve their communities. OANO offers a model for organizations to implement in their operating plans so they can gain a deeper understanding of their effectiveness, improve decision-making and minimize risks.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

