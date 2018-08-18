PROPERTY TRANSFERS

4700 Royal County Down Ct, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Green, Douglas N & Thornton, Brandis A; $603,546.

4005 Stonehill Way, Powell; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Badhe, Sreedhar & Damireddy Rajitha; $420,435.

4017 Stonehill Way, Powell; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Revi, Indira & Arumukhom Revi; $434,330.

6247 Enclave Blvd, Westerville; M/I Homes Of Central Ohio LLC to Rhee, Jung M & Eun Sup; $477,910.

9636 Fair Oaks Dr, Powell; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to Sullivan, Timothy A & Karen M; $80,000.

6288 Steinbeck Way, Westerville; Jackson, Alexander Bernard & Amie Michelle To: Tressler, Shane N & Danette S; $285,000.

4206 Sunbury Rd, Galena; Smith, Howard H to Zima, Bryan; $430,000.

217 W Heffner , Delaware; Partyka, Adam E & Emily R to Orlov, Bruce M & Jacqueline Harrison; $221,500.

8681 Oak Creek Dr, Lewis Center; Barca, Robert W Jr to Lee, Shannon M & Kristofer; $319,000.

251 Deer Cross Ln, Powell; Davis, Gregg M & Davis Livaich Deborah to Rosati, Mary; $210,000.

161 Bridgeport Way, Delaware; Hysell, Timothy A & Mary R to Holland, Ryan J & Maggard, Taylor Lauren; $209,900.

1153 Little Bear Loop, Lewis Center; Rusch, Dennis F & Denetta C to Racherla, Vikram & Kandula Tulasi; $385,000.

974 Church View Way, Delaware; Meleshchuk, Anatoliy & Nadiya to Lynch, Quentin D & Krissa M; $332,000.

4025 River’s Run Dr, Lewis Center; Mccue, Ryan T & Julie to Prince, Drew & Ashley; $312,000.

1577 Cottonwood Dr, Lewis Center; Bohac, Raymond F Iii to Harmon, Connie & Braun, Lara L; $274,000.

460 Legacy Ct, Westerville; Kret, Dale R Melanie D to Voona, Pradeep & Junnuru Sirisharani; $330,000.

4840 Parkmoor Dr, Westerville; Sorrell, Wesley & Leslye to Reisinger, Douglas L & Lyndale E; $339,900.

234 Glemsbury Dr, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Cox, Adam T & Sylvia L; $280,000.

8260 Carano Way, Columbus; Kitchin, Trevor R to Atluri, Sri Dithya; $211,300.

595 Deer Trl, Westerville; Coleman, Matthew L to Barko, Joseph M & Rebecca M; $348,500.

1453 Wilhoit Ave, Lewis Center; Schultz, Kelly & Derik W to Kozak, Christina J & Robert C; $317,000.

7608 Gerwig Ct, Westerville; Mumy, Danny H Successor Trustee to Todd, Thomas N & Arteka R; $225,000.

3003 Breezewood Ln, Galena; Harry, Kevin & Debra D to Morgan, Michael & Jennifer; $585,000.

7842 Eagle Trace Dr, Westerville; Gaser, Theresa J & Andrew F to Valenta, Ryan; $375,000.

4637 Klondike Rd, Delaware; Lambert, David to Lambert, David & Curcillo, Lisa; $227,650.

Rosecrans Rd, Sunbury; Huffman, Michael J Deborah M to Ohare, Kullan & Jennifer; $125,000.

572 Cliff View Dr, Galena; T & R Properties Inc Jd Partnership LLC to Nvr Inc; $115,000.

3266 Glenmead Dr, Delaware; Nvr Inc to Lusk, Michelle L; $561,095.

6371 Alum Creek Dr, Galena; T & R Properties Inc Jd Partnership LLC to Nvr Inc; $109,000.

550 Cliff View Dr, Galena; T & R Properties Inc Jd Partnership LLC to Nvr Inc; $115,000.

530 Cliff View Dr, Galena; T & R Properties Inc Jd Partnership LLC to Nvr Inc; $115,000.

6739 Sunningdale Dr, Westerville; Frank, Jared M & Koster, Sarah E to Dodge N P Jr Trustee; $315,00.0

6739 Sunningdale Dr, Westerville; Dodge N P Jr Trustee to Holtzclaw, Ray Jr & Sharmin R; $315,000.

233 Weatherburn Ct, Powell; Wood, Robert J to Karra Ishwarya; $421,000.

12041 Wildwood Ln, Sunbury; Turner, James W to Hall, Kelley & Brad E; $1,182,950.

5006 Rosalind Ln, Powell; Rademacher, John C & Christine R to Porter, Damon & Lashyia; $936,000.

580 High Timber Dr, Westerville; Mcbride, Andrew D to Caito, Khurshid Michael J & Nicole K; $346,100.

2100 Gingerfield Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus Llc; $99,000.