Upcoming events in conservation

Our summer has been flying by, so much to do and so little time in which to do it! The fall is looking just as crazy. Here is a list of events that may be of interest to you and your family.

• Galena Summer Fest, Aug. 25. We will be in attendance from 11 am to 4 pm with a display and activities and hope you will stop by to join us. For more information visit www.galenasummerfest.com.

• Delaware County Fair, Sept. 15-22. Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District has a jam packed schedule for this year’s fair. Some enticements so that you will make a beeline for us in the conservation park, located next to the pig and lamb barn, include making your own buckeye necklace in preparation for OSU beating TCU, taking your picture with Smokey Bear, competing in the Ag Olympics, watching the awards presentation and outdoor movie with popcorn and sno-cones, learning how to shoot a BB gun or a bow and arrow, trying your hand with a fly fishing rod, and savoring some tasty treats cooked outdoors by Cabela’s, along with a whole lot more! You can download the complete schedule at www.delawareswcd.org or call the office at 740-368-1921 for one to be mailed to you.

• Invasive Plants Workshop, Sept. 15. This informative event is organized by the Delaware County Master Gardeners from 9 a.m. to noon at the Alum Creek Visitors Center on Lewis Center Road. The workshop costs $10 per participant. Register through OSU Extension at 740-833-2030. Invasive species are insidious and crowd out more desirable species in our landscape. Learn how to identify them and various methods for control.

• 2018 Delaware SWCD Fish Sale, from now through Sept. 28. This is our annual sale for those who have a new pond and those who wish to restock an existing pond. Order forms can be accessed via our website or by calling the office. Species include largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid bluegill, channel catfish, shellcrackers, yellow perch, fathead minnows, and triploid white amur. For those who purchase fish, pick up is scheduled for Oct. 4 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Delaware SWCD office.

• Horse Forage Management Workshop, Sept. 29. Whether you have one horse or many, an exercise lot or acres of pasture, this workshop promises detailed information about soil fertility, horse nutrition, pasture management and design, hay quality and storage, forage species selection, understanding plant growth, and poisonous plants. The workshop fee is $25 and includes lunch and an on-farm site visit and pasture walk. The workshop will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scioto Township Hall in Ostrander and reservations are required by Sept. 26. The reservation form will be on our website soon or you can call us at 740-368-1921 and one will be mailed to you.

We hope to see you at one or many of these events in August and September! Visit our website for the latest in conservation programming and remember to follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.delawareswcd.org.

