School board to consider bus purchases

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education will vote on purchasing two new school buses and consider a number of staffing changes during its 6 p.m. meeting today in the board room at Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St.

During the meeting, the board will consider approving a $204,126 purchase of two 71-passenger conventional school buses with chair lifts through the Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META.) The funding for the purchase will come from the district’s permanent improvement fund as well as a $26,000 reimbursement from the Ohio EPA Alternative Fuel Vehicle Conversion Grant.

After the board’s last meeting on Aug. 6, Delaware City Schools Facilities Manager Jason Sherman said the district has been purchasing propane buses for the past few years because the district already has the facilities required for refueling and because the buses are easier and cheaper to maintain than diesel buses.

At today’s meeting, the board will also hear a presentation from Sherman about transportation.

The board will also consider approving several resignations including Debra Covrett, a cook/cashier at Dempsey Middle School; Kristin Larson, a School-Aged-Child-Care (SACC) program assistant at Schultz Elementary School; Karen Paver, a bus driver for the district; and Tammy Clark, a classified substitute with the district.

The board will then consider a number of classified staff employments including Randy Bender, a bus driver; Tammy Fetty, a bus driver; Susan Hackbarth, an educational assistant at Carlisle Elementary; Sarah Hammons, a SACC program assistant at Carlisle; Amber Hill, a bus driver; Jennifer Payne, a bus driver; Suzetta Ross; a educational assistant at Dempsey; Carla Smith, a bus driver; and Mandy Walters, a technology specialist at Schultz.

The board will also consider approving 12 supplemental contracts for the 2018-2019 school year for positions such as program coordinators, mentor teachers and coaches.

The board will meet next on Sept 10 at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

