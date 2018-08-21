Contract extended for OLSD treasurer

The Olentangy Local School District Board of Education has unanimously approved a five-year contract extension for Emily Hatfield, the district’s treasurer. The contract will begin ahead of the 2019-20 school year and will run through the end of the 2023-24 school year.

In a press release, Board President Mindy Patrick praised the work Hatfield has done to ensure the district maintains its focus on fiscal responsibility and smart stewardship of public funds.

“Mrs. Hatfield has risen to every challenge we have placed before her and this contract reflects her efforts,” Patrick said. She added that the contract allows Olentangy Local Schools to retain experience and talent in a key position.

Hatfield currently receives an annual salary of $131,008 and will receive a raise of $13,992 under the new contract that will set her salary at $145,000.

Prior to being promoted to treasurer, Hatfield spent two years serving as the assistant treasurer. She has been with the district since 2009. Before joining the district, Hatfield worked as a corporate accountant and earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration at Urbana University and her master’s degree in the same field from Otterbein College.

“During my tenure with the district, we have experienced tremendous growth and it has been my responsibility to ensure we maintain our focus on fiscal responsibility and smart stewardship of public funds,” Hatfield stated. “Olentangy is well known for the execution of its mission to provide maximum learning to every student. I continue to be excited by the possibilities this creates for our students, including my own children. It is humbling to continue to serve our Olentangy community.”

Hatfield’s value to the district has shown during its six-year run of receiving the Auditor of State Award with Distinction. The award is given for having clean audits.

According to the press release, the state audits around 5,700 local governments and public schools each year and only about 5 percent receive the award. OLSD has received the award 11 times overall.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

