Farm Mudder coming to Harvest Hills Farm

Locals not afraid to get down and dirty will have the opportunity to do so in a fun and exciting setting at the fourth running of the Farm Mudder at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1. The 5K obstacle course mud run will be hosted by New Beginnings United Methodist Church and held at Harvest Hills Farm, located at 670 Hills-Miller Road, Delaware.

“You’ll have to trudge through mud, crawl, hop, climb, pull yourself through and over obstacles, and you’ll have a blast doing it,” the event website states. Given the location of the event, challenges will have a farm theme, including hauling bags of “manure,” crawling through the “pig pit,” and climbing over stacks of hay bales.

In addition to the 5K course, which requires participants to be at least 11 years old, there will also be kids courses set up to ensure a family-friendly environment. There will be a course for children ages 7-10 and one for those 6 and under.

5K participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and a “swag bag” that includes various sponsor goodies. There will also be access to the post-race festivities, which will include food and vendor tents.

Times will be recorded electronically and will be available online. Each participant will also receive photo and video of them crossing the finish line.

Registration can be done by following the link on the home page of the event’s website, www.farmmudder.com. Registration fees will be $60 for the 5K course and $15 for the kids courses. Beginning next week, the cost of registration will go up to $70. Discount codes can be found on the Delaware Farm Mudder Facebook page or by using the promo code “FARM10.” All proceeds will benefit the Harvest Hills Ministry, specifically for scholarships to the Timbernook camps and teen retreats Harvest Hills puts on.

The event began in 2015 for middle and high school students to work their way through a 2.1-mile, 2o-obstacle mud run with teams of 15 to 20 runners. This year, the event has been opened to the entire community. In doing so, the course has been extended to a full 5K, or 3.1-mile run, along with the 20 obstacles. The difficulty of the challenges and obstacles have also been increased.

Jake King, a director for the Farm Mudder Race Team, said with the event expanding to all ages, it has become more individual-oriented, but also said obstacle courses typically include the camaraderie aspect. “That’s the cool thing about obstacle course runs, people tend to help other people, whether they know each other or not,” he said.

“We’re excited because we know a lot of people in the Delaware area like these kinds of events, having seen the community tend to be more of a healthy community with some of the other events the community supports” King said. “A lot of people have wanted to do an obstacle course run. It’s going to be a really encouraging atmosphere. The course is meant to be challenging, but we designed it in a way where they will also enjoy it.”

He added, “Whether it is someone who is wanting to do their first ever mud or obstacle course run, or someone who is looking to be challenged, the Farm Mudder is for them!”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_Farm-Mudder.jpg

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.