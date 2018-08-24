Central Ohio Symphony ready for 40th season

With its season ticket brochures arriving in mailboxes all over central Ohio, the Central Ohio Symphony announced its 40th concert season with Conductor Jaime Morales-Matos on the podium for his 16th year with the orchestra.

“Season 40 will offer a lot of musical excitement to concertgoers,” said Executive Director Warren W. Hyer. “We have a brilliant schedule of music ranging from great traditional composers to new, exciting composers, as well as truly unique guest artists. In honor of our 40th season, each concert will also feature a unique original fanfare.

“We’re proud to have been serving central Ohio audiences for four decades,” said Hyer, reflecting on the milestone season. “We’re excited for the anniversary season. This is a great accomplishment for the Symphony to serve the people of central Ohio.”

The 40th season will present the following:

• Debut Concert, Saturday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.: “Fanfare for the 40th Season No. 1” by Noah Goulet; “Tembanduma’s Court Dance” by Sonia Morales-Matos, with guest artists Rolando Morales and Yuri Yamashita Morales, percussionists; “Pajaides for Cuatro and Orchestra,” also by Morales-Matos, with guest artist Maribel Delgado; Sergei Rachmaninoff, “Symphony No. 2.”

• Holiday Concert, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.: two identical concerts of seasonal music, with “Fanfare for the 40th Season No. 2” and special guest artist Kristen Basore.

• Sunday, March 31, 2019, 3 p.m.: “Fanfare for the 40th Season No. 3” by Ben Goldberg; “Requiem” by Giuseppe Verdi, with guest artists Keyona Willis, Emily Spencer, John Nevergail, Michael Young, the Ohio Wesleyan Choral Arts Society and Capriccio Columbus.

• Saturday, April 27, 2019, 7:30 p.m., “Local Focus” Presented by PNC Arts Alive: “Fanfare for the 40th Season No. 4” by Danny Clay; George Gershwin, “Concerto in F” with guest artist Jacob Miller; “Olympic Park” by Jennifer Jolley, a world premiere to accompany the world premiere film “Chasing Light” by National Park Trust photographer Frank Ruggles; “Untitled” by Lauren Spavelko, a world premiere also to accompany the film “Chasing Light;” Anton Dvorak, “Symphony No. 9” (From the New World).

All concerts take place in Gray Chapel auditorium on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus in Delaware.

Season subscription ticket prices for Season 40 are $80 for the four-concert series. First-time subscribers may purchase season tickets for half price in certain sections of the auditorium. Subscribers may purchase season tickets online, by telephone, or just by walking in the door of the Symphony office at 24 E. Winter St. in downtown Delaware. The Symphony holds seats for the prior year’s subscribers until Sept. 15, after which the staff will fill season ticket orders on a first come, first served basis.

