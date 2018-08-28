Ducks help raise funds for Alpha Group

The Alpha Group held its inaugural Zoom Duck Derby & Walk presented by Medical Mutual on Saturday, Aug. 4. The event was held at Zoombezi Bay beginning with a wellness walk at 8 a.m. through The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and followed by a duck derby, launching 5,000 rubber ducks into the lazy river.

The following top three lucky “ducks” won cash prizes totaling up to $5,000 sponsored by KEMBA Financial Credit: Union.

First Place ($2,500) — Marsha Shulman: Shulman is an employee at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and a long-time supporter of The Alpha Group. Shulman plans to “give back” to both of her beloved charities, The Columbus Zoo and The Alpha Group. Shulman adopted 25 ducks, and one duck was ahead of the pack.

Second Place ($1,500) — Kirsti Contreras: Contreras lives in California currently, but she was raised in Westerville and a graduate of Westerville South. As luck would have it, she was flying home to visit family for a wedding the weekend of the event. Contreras adopted six ducks for the race from a family team member.

Third Place ($1,000) — Ray Shaulis: Shaulis is also known as the Marathon Man. Upon his retirement, Shaulis began running marathons (26.2 miles) in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Ray accomplished this on May 2, 2004, completing the Race of Champions in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Shaulis is a proud customer of KEMBA and purchased one “lucky” duck for Zoom Duck Derby & Walk Event at the Westerville Branch.

Additional winners include: Phil Budd, Ron’s Express Car Wash (one year); Jarahmee Gootee, Duck Donuts (one year); Sandra Thomas-Fox, Nothing Bundt Cakes of Dublin (one year); Cooper Hollingsworth, Dugas Dental Basket (value $200); Angela Blausey, Karen Niehaus Dorothy Thomas and Amy Hughes, Free Lube Oil & Filter by Boyd’s Tire & Service Centers.

All proceeds from Zoom Duck Derby & Walk support programs and services provided by The Alpha Group. Thanks to the community, sponsors and team captains, over $15,000 was raised.

Visit zoomduckderby.com to see all photos from the event.

For more information regarding programs and services provided by Alpha, please contact 740-368-5810 or email info@alphagroup.net.

