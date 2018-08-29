SourcePoint names Yeager head of communications, development

SourcePoint announced Thursday the promotion of former Marketing Manager Alison Yeager to the position of director of Communications and Development. In the senior leadership role, Yeager is responsible for the nonprofit organization’s communications and fundraising efforts, as well as helping shape short- and long-range strategic plans.

SourcePoint hired Yeager in August 2013 as a member of the organization’s marketing team, responsible for the creation of promotional materials, publications and advertising campaigns. Yeager was promoted twice during her tenure before assuming the director role. Before joining SourcePoint, she was the marketing specialist for Digital Storage, Inc., the North American subsidiary of the Dexxon Group. Yeager spent nearly 10 years with the distribution group, with five years of focus on the corporation’s consumer electronics brand, EMTEC.

“Alison has been a fantastic SourcePoint team member for five years,” said Robert Horrocks, executive director. “Earlier this year, Alison played a significant role in our successful levy campaign, resulting in our largest-ever margin of victory. We know she will continue to be successful in her new role.”

Yeager is a graduate of Ohio Northern University in Ada, with a bachelor’s of fine arts in graphic design. She and her family reside in Powell.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

