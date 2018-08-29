PROPERTY TRANSFERS

154 Troy Rd, Delaware; Lewis, John T To: Littleton, Jesse Warren & Plagman, Molly Elizabeth; $200,900.
545 Thistleview Dr, Lewis Center; Seas, Marcus & Kathleen To: Wu Shin, Yi & Wang Yuan; $248,500.
7309 State Route 37, Sunbury; Triple Net Properties LLC To: Sweet, Rock Property LLC; $1,877,000.
6821 Taggart Rd, Delaware; Foster, Molly M & Devere, Nicole F Co-trustees To: Tomsic 936 Llc; $537,812.
3904 Sandstone Cir, Powell; Luers, Sandra J To: Baltzer, Robert & Kathryn J; $192,500.
299 Federal Cir, Delaware; Bosh, Dawna J To: Lozier, James A & Amber M; $200,000.
7231 Scioto Chase Blvd, Powell; Fenstermacher, Richard & Margaret K To: Wallace, Mark; $395,000.
7325 Park Bend Dr, Westerville; Seiffert, Daniel To: Open House Ohio Realty & Investments LLC; $279,000.
1201 Carr Rd, Ostrander; Davis, Christopher S & Suzette L To: Hite, Jesse & Schwartz, Brittany; $340,000.
9151 Gramford St, Columbus; Lusk, Tamara S To: Weber, Janet; $250,000.
6176 Grisham St, Westerville; Simpkins, G Timothy B Joann To: Reed, Bruce H & Cheryl Ann; $269,900.
6463 Beaumont Sq, Lewis Center; Danniballe, Michael R To: Hyman, Matthew B & Amanda M; $300,000.
732 Granton Ct, Lewis Center; Margala, Stephen M & Devon A To: Amaladoss, Vincent Anand & Stalin, Sally Lisa Joseph; $245,000.
6831 Peachtree Cir, Westerville; Guthoff, Peter A To: Sonderman, Paul B & Susan M; $355,000.
6351 Champions Dr, Westerville; Russell, David R Joyce E To: Marinelli, Beth & Mueller, Jeffrey Anthony; $362,400.
2941 Ross Rd, Sunbury; Dobson, Mary L Trustees To: Denzinger, Jack F & Jackson, Candice L; $224,900.
224 E Central Ave, Delaware; Kerekes, Jason A To: The Huntington National Bank; $30,000.
484 County Line Rd, Westerville; County Line Medical LLC To: Csfb 2007- C2 Country Line Medical LLC; $4,040,000.