Commissioners sign off on various requests

In a regular meeting Thursday, the Delaware County Board of Commissioners approved recommendations and requests from the director of Job and Family Services, Juvenile and Probate Court fiscal coordinator, and the director of Facilities.

Delaware County’s new director of Job and Family Services, Robert Anderson, approached commissioners with the recommendation to sell office furnishings that are no longer of use to the department.

“The law does allow that if we do not have a use for the furnishings, that they can be offered to purchase,” Anderson told the commissioners. “These are office furnishings bought in 2010. The value (of the items) was established at about 27.5 percent of the purchase value. We’re selling the items for $1,500 to Goal Digital Academy.”

Anderson said the furnishings were purchased with federal funds and that his department had considered placing the items on an online auction website. However, the items currently online were purchased for less than the asking price. He said selling to Goal Digital Academy was good for them and good for Delaware County JFS.

Commissioners approved the sale of 15 student tables and an instructor’s desk no longer used by JFS.

Anderson began as the new director Aug. 13 after the departure of former director David Dombrosky, who resigned to take a directorship with Mecklenburg County in North Carolina.

Anderson also approached the commissioners for approval of a resolution granting him the authority to sign inter-county adjustment agreements and enter into administer contracts, agreements and memorandums of understanding.

“This is just transferring authority from the past director to myself to sign the articles as established in the resolution,” he said.

Commissioners approved the resolution.

Anderson then recommended the approval of the 2018-2019 sub-grant agreement with the Local Area 7 Workforce Development Board for workforce development services to Delaware County JFS.

This sub-agreement allows us to work with the Area 7 Board,” he said. “It allows us to complete our duties as spelled out in the agreement and draw down the federal funds through Area 7.”

According to the Ohio.gov website, Area 7 Workforce is a program offered by OhioMeansJobs in aligning workforce resources for Ohio businesses and job seekers.

In Anderson’s new position with JFS, he oversees approximately 61 employees, the daily operation of the agency, public assistance programs, workforce development, children services, fiscal operations, contracting and contract monitoring, and budgeting.

Karen Wadkins, Juvenile and Probate Court fiscal coordinator, approached the commissioners for the approval of agreement for truancy and attendance officer.

“The truancy officer covers all the county schools, Big Walnut Local, Buckeye Valley and Olentangy Local Schools,” she told commissioners.

According to the agreement, in exchange for the court hiring, appointing, and managing an officer … Educational Services Center will pay to the court, not exceeding, $71,631 in compensation to the officer.

Commissioners approved the agreement between the Delaware County Juvenile Court, themselves and the Board of Education of Educational Services Center of Central Ohio.

Director of Facilities Jon Melvin asked commissioners to approve bid specifications and an opening date for stainless steel shower cabinets to be installed in the showers of the Delaware County Jail.

“This bid is for a project we have budgeted this year for the jail to install stainless steel shower inserts,” he said. “Currently, they are just masonry block showers painted or tried to seal. They’re having a lot of problems keeping them clean and sanitary, and that’s been noted on some of the inspections. The project has been in the works for some time now.”

All sealed bids must be received by the board at 101 N. Sandusky St., Delaware, by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10, where they will be opened and publicly read. Commissioners approved the action.

