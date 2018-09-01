First Friday calling for school pride

Main Street Delaware’s September First Friday event might carry the feel of a giant pep rally as school spirit will be on full display. The spirit-themed event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 7, and everyone is encouraged to wear their school colors for the first-time celebration.

The event will feature the debut of the Ohio Wesleyan University Marching Bishops, which will be led by Director Mary Kate McNally, who was hired in July to build the new program after a more than 50-year hiatus. OWU’s band program first began in 1899 as an all-male military band and last marched in the 1960s.

In addition to the Marching Bishops, there will be on-stage performances from various student groups from throughout the city and county, as well as a concert by Jimmy’s Last Chance, a central Ohio rock band. Area cheerleaders and mascots are also invited to come out and add to the atmosphere.

Local educators are encouraged to stop by the teacher appreciation tent for special recognition, gift cards and other treats. Families are also invited to test their knowledge of Delaware in a round of downtown trivia. Completed game cards will be placed into a drawing and winners will receive free passes to various upcoming school events, as well as other prizes.

“I’m constantly amazed by the talent the students in the county have,” said Main Street Delaware Executive Director Susie Bibler. “Whether in academics, arts, athletics or theatre, our community should celebrate the accomplishments and the hard work of our youth.”

Bibler added she hopes “(the event) provides the schools an opportunity to show off what makes each school unique and fun.”

September’s First Friday celebration is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware.

Main Street Delaware would also like to ask residents to mark their calendars for the 2018 Main Street Delaware Awards. The awards will be presented at a breakfast celebration at Ohio Wesleyan’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tickets will soon be available at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

