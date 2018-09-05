Orange Twp. trustees approve rezoning measures

In a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Orange Township Board of Trustees approved two rezoning measures for properties at the southwest and northwest corners of U.S. Route 23 and Home Road to a Single Family Planned Residential District and a Planned Commercial District, respectively.

Home High LLC and co-owner Brad Block requested amending the current zoning of a 31.1-acre property located at the northwest corner of the U.S. 23/Home Road intersection to Planned Commercial to include office, restaurant and retail space use.

The proposed development plan for the site is create a planned commercial office district called Clear Creek.

The proposed development plan shows light commercial space, office establishments, community facilities such as libraries, and educational facilities operated by public agencies or private entities.

Other proposed uses include businesses serving a traveling public such as restaurants, service stations and convenience stores dispensing fuel. The stations and convenience stores dispensing fuel shall have a maximum of eight fuel dispensers serving two vehicles at a time.

After listening to discussions from residents, trustees amended a line of the permitted uses to “only one service station or one convenience store with gasoline sales shall be permitted on parcel one and parcel two.”

Additional uses for the property could include medical facilities performing outpatient surgeries, nursing homes, hospices care facilities, medical offices, dental offices, optical laboratories, kindergarten and/or child care facilities.

The second property, 49.8 acres at the southwest corner of the U.S. 23/Home Road intersection and owned by Home High LLC, Brad Block and 216 Home Road LLC, was approved to be rezoned to Single Family Planned Residential District from a Planned Commercial and Office District and Multi Family Residential District.

Epcon Communities of Dublin has proposed to build 130 single-family cluster housing, a clubhouse, outdoor pool, parking lot, multi-use paths, open space reserves, storm water management ponds and other accessory uses.

Houses will be ranch-style courtyard individual homes ranging from 1,500 to 3,300 square feet and priced from the low $300,000s to over $500,000. The homes will be built to attract the older, retired population.

Comments from residents showed support for the development with a couple of them commenting that it was better than having Amazon in the area.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

