Join area Girl Scouts for S’Mores and More

The Big Walnut Girl Scouts is hosting S’Mores and More at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6, at Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cherry St., Sunbury. Come enjoy a bonfire, roast some marshmallows, make s’mores, enjoy crafts and activities, and meet Girl Scouts.

During the event, those in attendance will have the opportunity to learn about Girl Scout membership (open to girls in grades K-12) and how to start the Girl Scout journey. Troops are forming now.

Big Walnut area troops host events like a Father Daughter Masquerade Ball; a Mother Daughter Cook-off; and a Halloween party. Girl Scouts learn about nature and being outdoors, and they’ve conquered creeking, canoeing and archery at their summer camporee. Local troops have traveled to the birthplace of Girl Scouts in Savannah, Georgia, and to Costa Rica or enjoyed overnights at COSI and the Columbus Zoo. This year, they’ll travel to Hocking Hills.

Girl Scouts learn the value of teamwork, community service, and they’ll participate in the Sunbury Memorial Day and 4th of July parades. Most of all, they will become leaders.

Parents can also find out about volunteer opportunities with Girl Scouts: share your skills, spend time with your daughter and her friends, and make new friends. Find the opportunity and time commitment that works while you watch your daughter build friendships for a lifetime; enjoy exciting new adventures; and grow into a confident leader.

For more information, email: BWGirlScouts@gmail.com or follow Big Walnut Girl Scouts on Twitter @BigWalnutGirls.

Submitted by the Big Walnut Service Unit of Girl Scouts Heartland Council.

