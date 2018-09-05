Commissioners seek applications for DCBDD

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint two members to fill seats on the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The appointed individuals must be residents of Delaware County, citizens of the United States, and must be interested and knowledgeable in the field of developmental disabilities and related fields.

For this particular round of appointments, applicants must be receiving or have an immediate family member eligible to receive or currently receiving services from the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The commissioners are seeking to appoint two citizen members for terms that will begin Jan. 1, 2019 and end Dec. 31, 2022.

The Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities consists of seven members. The duties of a board member are defined as:

• Develop and approve the policies of the board for the operation of programs, services and supports;

• Become familiar with issues affecting individuals who are developmentally disabled;

• Plan and set priorities based on available funds for the provision of programs and services;

• Employ and supervise a qualified superintendent.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/index.php/employment. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Dana Bushong, Delaware County Human Resources, 740-833-2129 or dbushong@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the Applicant Tracking portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

