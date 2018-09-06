Citizen sought for NorthStar New Community Authority

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint one member to the NorthStar New Community Authority. The Board of Trustees of the Authority shall be composed of seven members. This board shall appoint three citizen members of the board of trustees to represent the interests of present and future residents of the district and one member to serve as a representative of local government.

County commissioners are currently seeking to appoint one citizen member to serve an unexpired term that will end Aug. 15, 2019.

The authority facilitates the financing and construction of specific infrastructure improvements benefiting property owners within the authority’s boundaries. In addition, the board of trustees would have primary responsibility to oversee the financing of the infrastructure and improvements described above and to provide for the levy and collection of the community development charge within the authority.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/index.php/employment. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Dana Bushong, Delaware County Human Resources, 740-833-2129 or dbushong@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the Applicant Tracking portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

