Perkins Observatory to host Sept. 8 event

Sept. 8 will be a stellar day at Ohio Wesleyan University’s Perkins Observatory when “The Place for Space” teams up with the Columbus Astronomical Society to host a five-hour Astronomy Fair.

Tickets are $10 for the full event, which includes workshops from 4 to 7 p.m. and observation programs from 8 to 10 p.m. at the observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. Route 23), Delaware.

Astronomical Society organizers say the event will be great for everyone – especially those new to the hobby.

Astronomy Fair workshops will include telescope basics, introduction to astrophotography, binoculars for astronomy, telescope setup 101, and solar observing and rocket launches.

Observation programs will feature objects in the night sky lecture, observing with CAS telescopes, and an observatory tour.

Tickets are expected to sell out and must be purchased in advance by calling Perkins Observatory at 740-363-1257. (Tickets for the fair will not be available at the door.)

In addition to the Astronomy Fair, Perkins Observatory also hosts public skywatches on most Friday nights. Tickets for these events also are $10 and should be reserved in advance as many of these events sell out. Some of the events at the fair and the weekly skywatches are weather-dependent.

Founded in 1947 at The Ohio State University, the Columbus Astronomical Society seeks to share its “love of astronomy with Central Ohio at star parties, science fairs, schools, and anything astronomical.” Learn more at http://columbusastronomy.org.

Founded in 1923, Perkins Observatory is an active research facility used by Ohio Wesleyan students and faculty. “The Place for Space” also conducts hundreds of public programs and welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each year. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

