Weather forces cancellation of horse parade

The 33rd annual All Horse Parade, which was scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, in Delaware, has been canceled due to impending inclement weather.

On Friday afternoon, All Horse Parade Chairwoman Diane Winters issued the following statement: “We regret to inform everyone that the All Horse Parade is canceled for 2018.”

She added the decision was made after seeking advice from the Delaware Police Department.

“With the upcoming predicted storm and several inches of rain, high winds and flooding, we need to cancel,” Winters said. “We want everyone safe.”

The annual parade will return in 2019, assuming Mother Nature doesn’t have other plans.

“We have had 32 years of great support from the community, and we will be back Sept. 8, 2019, with the All Horse Parade,” Winters said.

