PROPERTY TRANSFERS

4382 Norton Rd, Radnor; Bloor, Danielle Lynne To: Early, Francis J; $222,000.

8320 Greyhawk Cir, Columbus; Hicks, Steven C & Andrew J To: Hicks, Steven C; $58,400.

2593 Meredith Rd, Delaware; Burn,s Russell J Janet To: The National Lime And Stone Company; $218,562.

5138 Harlem Rd, Galena; Clark, Jack E To: Killilea, Evan Alexander & Kelsie, Elaine Zak; $225,000.

2457 Rufus Ct, Lewis Center; Qiu Feifei & Wang Ning To: Butzin,e Steven C & Mary Patricia; $467,000.

118 Paine St, Delaware; Lambert, Jordan N & Martin, Ronald D & Jill R To: Palla,s George Jr; $166000

294 W Powell Rd, Powell; Rinn, John N To: Years, Scott & Sabrina; $140,000.

W Seminole, Powell, Gibbons, John K III To: Williams, Larry & Karen; $94,000.

5777 Mist Flower Ln, Westerville; Pate, Joseph D Colette E Trustees To: Bernard, William D & Alexandra; $485,000.

1411 Short St, Lewis Center; Perry, Michael L To: Smith, Travis L & Danielle S; $145,000.

26 Watson Way, Powell; Brecht, Julie A To: Us Bank Trust Trustee; $333,173.

652 White Fawn Run, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC To: Sinha, Rajeev & Shalini; $350,270.

287 Clubhouse Dr, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC To: Miles, Shawn C & Kristen N; $448,200.

5312 Louden Dr, Lewis Center; MI Homes of Central Ohio LLC To: Moore Clifford W & Catherine C; $427,400.

158 Fescue , Sunbury; Pulte Homes 0f Ohio LLC To: Trowbridge Kristin, Marie & Wall, Terrance Alan; $357,610.

6484 Dicesare Loop, Dublin; MI Homes 0f Central Ohio LLC To: Ayadi, Fakher M & Raoudha; $567,600.

566 White Fawn Run, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC To: Nadimicherla, Amitha Priya; $385,090.

4803 Hunters Bend Ct, Powell; MI Homes of Central Ohio LLC To: Montell, Michael Charles & Montell-Zipf, Olivia Kathryn; $504,144.

6515 Emerald Ash Dr, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC To: Thompson, Steve & Christina; $408,303.

887 Admiral Dr, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC To: Simon, Steve & Mindy; $327,890.

524 Crick Stone Dr, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC To: Hatch, Robert N; $485,000.

4471 Mcalister Park Dr, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC To: Rencher, Yolanda Yvette; $393,525.

4539 Mcalister Park Dr, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC To: Orndorff, Richard H & Carol J; $449,184.

6565 Emerald Ash Dr, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC To: Motukuru, Anil Kumar & Daroju Sushma; $366,383.