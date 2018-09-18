WSJ reporter to speak at OWU

Nancy A. Youssef, national security correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, will discuss “U.S. National Security and the Trump Administration” when she presents Ohio Wesleyan University’s 16th Annual Corinne Lyman Lecture on International Studies.

The award-winning journalist will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 in Room 312 of OWU’s R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Her presentation is free and open to the public.

Before joining The Wall Street Journal, Youssef served as the senior national security correspondent for Buzzfeed News and senior national security correspondent for The Daily Beast. Prior to that, she worked for McClatchy Newspapers, where she served in roles including national security correspondent, Middle East bureau chief in Cairo, and chief Pentagon correspondent in the United States.

While covering the Pentagon, Youssef focused on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and traveled extensively to the region to report how U.S. policies reached Afghans, Iraqis, and U.S. troops. As Baghdad bureau chief, she explored “the everyday Iraqi experience, civilian casualties, and how the U.S.’s military strategy was reshaping Iraq’s social and political dynamics.”

Founder of the Pentagon Press Association, Youssef has won several awards for her work, including the University of Virginia’s Lawrence Hall Award for Distinguished Journalism covering the Middle East, as well as awards from the Maryland-D.C. Delaware Press Association and the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

A native of Washington, D.C., Youssef earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Virginia and her master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.

Ohio Wesleyan’s Lyman Lecture Series is named in honor of Corinne Lyman, a retired OWU professor of politics and government. She created Ohio Wesleyan’s International Studies Program and chaired it until retiring in 1999. Learn more about the program at http://owu.edu/internationalstudies.

OWU earns high rankings

Ohio Wesleyan University is among the best of the nation’s best colleges, according to the newly released 2019 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The magazine features Ohio Wesleyan in three ranked categories as well as one unranked list. According to the data, published Sept. 10, Ohio Wesleyan is:

• No. 95 among the nation’s “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges.”

• No. 67 among “Best Value Schools.”

• No. 51 in “High School Counselor Rankings.”

• One of the nation’s “A+ Schools for B Students.”

Overall, Ohio Wesleyan jumped six spots in the overall rankings, which are based on “16 metrics of academic excellence” in the areas of outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving.

For its 2019 rankings, U.S. News collected data on more than 1,800 independently regionally accredited institutions. Fewer than 1,400 schools were included in the rankings.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

