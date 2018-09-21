St. Peter’s to welcome new rector

On Nov. 3, the Rev. David Kendall-Sperry will become the 33rd rector of Delaware’s 201-year-old St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 45 W.Winter St.

He will replace Interim Rector Rev. Terry Highland, who has guided the church and its congregation during the three-year search for a permanent rector best suited for the organization.

Rev. Kendall-Sperry has lived in the central Ohio area for more than two decades. He comes to St. Peter’s from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mount Vernon, Ohio, where he has served as rector since 2012. Prior to assuming that office, he was assistant to the rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Worthington.

He offers a background rich in service to others, with a particular emphasis on young people. While with St. John’s in Worthington, he was responsible for the oversight of Children and Youth Ministries, the Early Education Center Preschool program, Adult Education, Community Outreach and Communications, and Young Adults programs.

Most recently, Rev. Kendall-Sperry traveled to Belize in Central America to work with Anglican Schools of Belize, which shares the management of the country’s education efforts with the government. Since 2015, he has planned, organized and conducted a “Teaching Science Success” training workshop for 35 teachers in the Belize school system. His missions for the past two years include fundraising for the Anglican Reading Campaign of Belize City, and planning a reading camp for children ages 7 and 8.

His central Ohio community service achievements have ranged from being a youth group organizer and spiritual leader to acting as an advocate for parish social justice.

He and his wife, Karen, live in Dublin.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.