OWU to host 15th annual watershed forum

The 15th annual Olentangy River watershed forum will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Ohio Wesleyan University’s Merrick Hall, room 301. The forum, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will bring citizens together with various experts to analyze issues pertaining to the Olentangy watershed, such as preservation, and the current and future state of water quality.

FLOW, Olentangy Watershed Alliance, Del-Co, Preservation Parks and the City of Delaware are organizing and sponsoring the event.

“The river serves as the drinking water supply for the City of Delaware, provides recreational relief from the urban environment, and is an essential link for wildlife survival,” the event’s press release states. “The forum is for local residents, water resource professionals, township officials, landowners, and farmers who want to learn about water quality issues in the Olentangy Watershed, progress that has been made and challenges that lie ahead.”

Confirmed speakers for the forum include Watershed Resource Specialist Ryan Pilewski, Ohio State University Professor John Kentner, OWU Professor and Director of Environmental Studies Dr. John Krygier and American Kayak Association President Sami Spiezio. The speakers will address topics such as greenspace planning along the Olentangy, visioning for the watershed, the American Kayak Association’s views on the watershed, and the Delaware Run Restoration Project. Del-Co, Preservation Parks, and Olentangy watershed coordinators will also provide reports.

Participants can also expect a short walking tour to the proposed Delaware Run Restoration site.

Parking for the forum can be found in the Selby Stadium parking lot. Lunch will be provided and attending the forum is free, but all who plan to attend must register, as seating is limited to only 70 participants. Walk-ins will be accepted only if there is space available.

Preregistration is requested by Monday, Oct. 1. For more information or to register, please contact Erin Gibson at egibson@delcowater.com or 740-548-7746, ext. 2221.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

