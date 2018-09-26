Bandoween coming to Boardman Arts Park on Sept. 30

The Northwest Neighborhood Association of Delaware, Ohio, will be hosting Bandoween: Halloween Concert and Activities from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Boardman Arts Park. This event, kicking off the Halloween season in Delaware, will feature a performance by the Delaware Community Concert Band, conducted by Anne Brandyberry, a costume parade and contest, and various games and craft activities guided by Kappa Alpha Theta of Ohio Wesleyan University.

The schedule is as follows:

• 2 to 3 p.m. — Costume Parade; Older children water balloon toss; Younger children donut eating contest

• 3 to 4 p.m. — Concert featuring The Delaware Community Concert Band; Announcement of Costume Contest winners

• 4 to 5 p.m. — Younger children water balloon toss; Older children donut eating contest

• All afternoon: Cookie decorating; Pumpkin decorating; Face painting; Various craft and game stations; Refreshments available

“We are excited to have a family fun filled event at Boardman Arts Park. Costumes, contests, art and music will ensure something for everyone,” said NNA President Roxanne Amidon.

The NNA is requesting that attendees RSVP for this free event online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bandoween-at-the-park-tickets-

48810558695, so they can ensure there are plenty of supplies on hand.

Attendees are also encouraged to wear costumes and bring their pets in costume. The Costume Contest will feature pets along with the following age groups: 1-3, 4-7, 8-12 and 13-plus. Categories will include scariest, funniest and best overall.

The Delaware City Schools with the support of the Delaware City Council has generously given permission to the Northwest Neighborhood Association to test the notion of an Arts Park in the Willis/Boardman Field location for the next two years. During this time, use and receptivity to the park by the community will be studied and a recommendation about the future of the park will be made to the Delaware City Council. Artists from all over the community have been busy working on pieces for the park and you will see the space come to life with color, textures and new additions continuously.

A full calendar of events can be found at DelawareNNA.org.

The NNA was founded in 2001 by a group of residents and property owners to address civic and legislative issues facing the neighborhood. The neighborhood is bound by the Olentangy River on the east, Euclid Ave on the west, Pennsylvania Ave. on the north and William Street on the south. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community association that is committed to preserving the quality of life and fostering a sense of pride in Delaware’s historical northwest neighborhood. The NNA has long used funds collected from annual events (the Ghost Walks and Holiday Home Tours) to fund programs for the neighborhood including banners, planters downtown, Strand Theatre seats, and street trees, among other things. The Northwest Historic District was listed on the National Historic Register in 1996 and includes over 700 contributing structures.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/09/web1_bandoween-logo.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

