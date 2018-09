PROPERTY TRANSFERS

1800 Timber Lake Dr, Delaware; US Bank National Association Trustee To: Cak Ventures LLC; $372,750.

US Highway 42, Delaware; Rds Companies LLC To: 42 Automotive Group LLC; $100,000.

6116 Gainey Ct, Westerville; Collett, William E & Laura K To: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee; $382,500.

265 Olde Mill Dr, Westerville; Soffa, Sally To: Coldren, M Richard & Gayla S; $260,000.

Plantation Rd, Sunbury; Old Plantation Farms Inc To: Caudy, Don W & Tamara L; $418,825.

1380 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC To: Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $95,000.

3141 Ross Rd, Sunbury; Cryan, Kevin C Lucy H To: Demond, Karole Trustee; $420,000.

Olive Green Rd, Sunbury; Old Plantation Farms Inc To: Olive Green Oakes Ltd; $540,530.

2571 Stratford Rd, Delaware; Ohio Edison Co To: Delaware Development Plan Ltd; $20,000.

259 Harmony Dr, Delaware; Avner, Stacie M & Sean To: Henry, Dallas R & Heather M; $345,000.

653 Village Park Dr, Powell; Albanese, Michael K Heather M To: Kumar, Dinesh & Sharma Neelu; $282,000.

7793 Foxhound Dr, Powell; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC To: Jayasingpure, Pankaj A & Pallavi P; $495,122.

4182 Grouse Pt, Powell; Mi Homes of Central Ohio LLC To: Neutzling, Heather M & H Lee; $364,664.

4755 Royal County Down Ct, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC To: Gunal, Arelis A; $589,470.

4015 Mainsail Dr, Lewis Center; NVR Inc To: C. A. M. & S. M.; $417,930.

7373 Talavera Ct, Galena; NVR Inc To: Hunter, James A; $527,605.