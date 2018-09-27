Roll receives Friend of Education Award

COLUMBUS — Julia Roll, of Delaware, recently received the Friend of Education Award from the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Central Region.

Nominated for the award by the Olentangy Local School District, Roll was honored during the Ohio School Boards Association Central Region Fall Conference in Columbus on Sept. 19. The region presents the Friend of Public Education Award to community members with a significant record of supporting public education.

In nominating Roll, the Olentangy Board of Education wrote, in part: “Julia Roll has been instrumental in preserving historic photos, programs and other memorabilia from the original Berlin High School and has been an integral leader in gathering decades of classmates for an annual reunion of Berlin High School Bears. Olentangy Local Schools believes it is important to acknowledge those treasured individuals who came long before we established our own roots here and were critical to laying the foundation for the great school district we are today.”

In its 63rd year, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/09/web1_OLSD-logo.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio School Boards Association.

Submitted by the Ohio School Boards Association.