PROPERTY TRANSFERS

1562 Boxwood Dr, Lewis Center; Triplett, Floyd E II To: Weng Xu; $305,000.

6591 Irish Hills Dr, Delaware; Hilt, Jacquelyn M To: Thomas, Heather M Trustee; $765,000.

811 Maketewah Dr, Delaware; Rockford Homes Inc To: Hance, Jason R & Julie A; $405,031.

5591 State Route 37, Ostrander; Price, Judy B To: Justice, Thomas V & Lori A; $20,000.

393 Linwood St, Delaware; Miller, Benjamin L To: Bolthouse, Robert Lee & Ruth Lynne Co Trustees; $269,900.

7286 Goldenrod Ct, Powell; Rockford Homes Inc To: Patch, David E & Nancy L; $513,763.

Fancher Rd, Westerville; McCann, John To: BR Commercial LLC; $265,000.

98 Lakes at Cheshire Dr, Delaware; Lakes at Cheshire LLC To: Azzola, Emily M; $166,900.

5262 Slater Rdg, Westerville; Fishman, Jane S To: Desantis, Fernando & Freideriki; $490,000.

1801 Carriage Rd, Powell; Yeary, Ryan & Christina To: Thorn, Erin E & Matthew B; $575,000.

3002 E Powell Rd, Columbus; St Julian, James R & Raenae To: Farahsiad, Elham M & Abdi Aweys Haji; $204,000.

2272 & 2254 Woodruff Dr, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC To: Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $210,000.

8760 Orion Pl, Columbus; Polaris Ventures V Ltd & Jenco Investment Company Ltd To: Polaris Ventures V Ltd & Sst Investments LLC; $260,8353.

8760 Orion Pl, Columbus; Polaris Ventures V Ltd & SST Investments LLC To: SSST Investments Llc; $2,965,647.