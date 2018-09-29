Magazines are perfect when taking flight

I’m predominantly an audiobook listener. Occasionally, I’ll finish a traditional paperback book. But on the rare occasion when I fly, I always read magazines. There’s something about the short articles and my limited attention span (“Peanuts?” “Anything to drink?” “Excuse me, can I get up to use the restroom?”) that makes flying the perfect time for magazine reading.

By now you’re probably familiar with our subscription to RBdigital magazines, which allows unlimited downloads with no waitlist to some of your favorite magazines. Now, through the Ohio Digital Library and the corresponding Libby app, your magazine choices have increased drastically. Fifty new titles were added back in June, and then another 25 increased the collection size this month.

These new 25 titles include more craft magazines and children’s magazines. Parents looking to empower the next generation of women will appreciate the addition of “American Girl” and “Discovery Girls.” September’s issue of “Entrepreneur” magazine features an article on young millionaires, “the new bosses” of the next generation – all aged 20 or under.

Hobbies and craft magazines vary from “Creative Knitting” and “Crochet!” to “Arts and Crafts Homes.” “Homespun’s” September issue offers an easy guide for beginners to get started in the art of needlepoint.

Sport enthusiasts are excited about “ESPN The Magazine” joining the collection, and keeping up with current events just got easier thanks to the addition of “Newsweek” and “The Atlantic.”

To access any of these new magazines, simply log in to your Libby app on your mobile device or tablet, or start browsing from the OhioDrive eBooks button located on our website at www.delawarelibrary.org.

Temperatures finally dropped this week, and it’s actually feeling like fall, which puts me in the mood for a good mystery. Here are some of the most recent mystery releases in our collection for your perusal.

• “Sweet Little Lies” by Caz Frear. This compelling British police procedural debut has fascinating characters and a twisty plot that will appeal to fans of Tana French, Ann Cleeves, and Susie Steiner.

• “City of Ink: A Mystery” by Elsa Hart. In this evocative historical mystery set in 1711 Beijing, formerly exiled librarian Li Du, now working as Chief Inspector Sun’s assistant, is drawn into a murder case that may not be the crime of passion it seems and also tries to clear his dead mentor’s name. This is the third book in the acclaimed Li Du series. If you want to get started with the first, find “Jade Dragon Mountain.”

• “The Ruin” by Dervla McTiernan. Police detective Cormac Reilly is given a cold case that he worked as a rookie – the OD death of a single mom that left 15-year-old Maude and five-year-old Jack orphans. At 25, Jack has apparently died by suicide…but his pregnant doctor girlfriend and troubled sister think it was murder. Benjamin Black and Tana French fans may like this slow-burn debut’s realistic characters and evocative Irish setting.

• “A Tale of Two Murders: A Dickens of a Crime” by Heather Redmond. On Epiphany in January 1835, young London journalist Charles Dickens falls for Kate Hogarth, the daughter of his editor; the two investigate the poisoning of Kate’s 17-year-old neighbor, a death that’s similar to another young lady’s demise exactly one year earlier. With a complex plot unfurled in an unhurried manner, this 1st in a series will be fun for Charles Dickens fans as well as those who enjoy lighthearted historical mysteries with a hint of romance.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

