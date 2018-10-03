Delaware dentist receives Rising Star Award

As a new dentist, Dr. Kyle Bogan is committed to organized dentistry and has had several leadership roles at the local and state levels. In recognition of his efforts, he received the Ohio Dental Association N. Wayne Hiatt Rising Star Award on Friday, Sept. 14, at the Callahan Celebration of Excellence, held in conjunction with the 152nd ODA Annual Session.

“Although relatively new to practicing dentistry, Dr. Bogan has worked in several practices and with the Knox County Health Department,” wrote Dr. Fred Alger, chair of the Honors and Awards Committee with the Columbus Dental Society, in his nomination letter. “He has been a strong supporter of the Ohio Dental Association as well as the CDS and OSU, and has served in numerous leadership positions. His commitment to dentistry is exemplary.”

He studied chemistry at The Ohio State University and earned his DDS from OSU in 2008. In 2013, he opened his own practice in Delaware.

His office holds a Give Kids A Smile event every year to provide dental care to children in need, and last year, they hosted a Freedom Day USA event to provide care to veterans and active military. He also has created a scholarship that’s in its second year for a graduating senior in Delaware who is entering a health-related field. Bogan also has served as the race director for the Miles for Smiles 5K benefiting the Free to Smile Foundation for the past several years.

He serves on Columbus Dental Society Board of Directors and has chaired its Membership Committee since 2015. He also serves on the Ohio Dental Association Council on Membership Services and chaired the council in 2015-16. He also serves on the ODA Annual Session Committee and has served as a delegate to the ODA.

The Rising Star Award recognizes a young leader in dentistry with outstanding leadership and initiative and a strong commitment to volunteerism within the community and the profession. This person must demonstrate promise for continued and future accomplishments within the dental profession, and must have been in practice for 10 years or less.

The Ohio Dental Association represents more than 5,000 member dentists, nearly 75 percent of the state’s licensed dentists. ODA member dentists provide more than $40 million in donated care and services annually, and they are bound by the highest ethical standards and have access to superior ongoing education, training and resources.

Submitted by the Ohio Dental Association.

