Five BV alumni to be inducted into HOF

The Buckeye Valley community will honor five of its own on Friday, Oct. 5, during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be part of the pregame festivities for the Buckeye Valley versus Pleasant varsity football game. The five alumni being honored are Katie Curry, Jeff Earley, Michael Marston, Colton Miller and Scott Thomas, all of whom earned multiple varsity letters during their years at BV.

Curry graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 2005. While a student-athlete at Buckeye Valley, Curry earned more varsity letters, 14, than any athlete in the history of the school. She lettered four times in soccer, four times in basketball, four times in softball, and twice in football. Curry was a key starter on Coach Carol Evans’ state-qualifying softball team in 2005. After graduating from Buckeye Valley, she continued her athletic career at Heidelberg University, where she lettered in both basketball and softball.

Earley graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1981. While at Buckeye Valley, Earley earned seven varsity letters. Earley lettered three times in wrestling, two times in track, and two times in football. As a wrestler, Earley was a three-time team Most Valuable Player and a three-year team captain. He was a three-time league champion, two-time sectional champion, and a district champion once. He qualified for the state wrestling meet three times, earning a fourth-place finish his senior year. Earley was declared an All-American and earned the right to represent the United States in the USA versus East Germany All-Star meet.

Marston graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1998. While a student athlete at Buckeye Valley, Marston earned 11 varsity letters. He lettered four times in wrestling, four times in track, and three times in football. For 17 years, Marston held the school records in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. He still holds the Buckeye Valley school records in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. After graduating from Buckeye Valley, Marston continued his athletic career at Muskingum University, where he lettered in track.

Miller graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 2007. While at Buckeye Valley, Miller played football, basketball and baseball. He lettered three times in football and once in baseball. Following his senior football season, he was selected team Most Valuable Player, First Ream All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference, First Team All-Delaware County, First Team All-Central District and First Team All-State. He was also selected First Team in the highly prestigious Columbus Dispatch Agonis Club Football Team, which is chosen from all schools, regardless of size, in central Ohio. After graduating from Buckeye Valley, Miller joined the United States Army and served one tour of duty in Iraq as an Army airborne infantryman. Following his honorable service to his country, Miller enrolled at The Ohio State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

Thomas graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 2008. While a student-athlete at Buckeye Valley, Thomas earned eight varsity letters. He lettered four times in basketball, three times in baseball and once in track. As a basketball player at BV, Thomas was a four-year starter. He was a three-time First Team All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference selection as well as Player of the Year. He was the Delaware County Player of the Year three times. He was a two-time first team All-Central District selection and a three-time All-State selection. Thomas was also a McDonald’s All-American nominee. When he graduated, Thomas was the career leading scorer in Buckeye Valley basketball history. After graduating, Thomas earned a full athletic scholarship and continued his athletic career at Bowling Green State University. At Bowling Green, he was a four-year letterwinner, was selected All-Mid American Conference, and his team won the Mid American Conference Championship. After graduating from Bowling Green, Thomas had a very successful and extensive career as a professional in the European Professional Basketball League. Following his time in the European Basketball League, Thomas returned to his BV roots and for many years he has organized and run The Scott Thomas Basketball Camp. Proceeds from the camp help the boys basketball program at Buckeye Valley as well as provide scholarships for Buckeye Valley student-athletes.

Kickoff for the Buckeye Valley football game against Pleasant is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Buckeye Valley High School, where the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held during the pregame festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students.

