Ohio Farm Bureau to celebrate centennial

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Farm Bureau will hold its 100th annual meeting Dec. 6-7 in Columbus. The centennial event’s theme is “Celebrating our Past, Creating our Future.”

A historical museum will highlight a century of Farm Bureau accomplishments in legislation, business development, cultural and social change, economic and environmental sustainability, and celebrate the Farm Bureau’s successes through grassroots action.

Among the Farm Bureau’s most significant works are the electrification of rural Ohio, the creation of Nationwide Insurance, and the preservation of Ohio’s rural landscape.

Nearly 3,000 Farm Bureau members are expected to attend the meeting and a special centennial celebration event. The museum and all convention activities will be held at the Hilton Columbus Downtown and Columbus Convention Center.

Keynote speakers include OFBF President Frank Burkett III, OFBF Executive Vice President Adam Sharp, Nationwide Board Chairman Tim Corcoran and Nationwide CEO Steve Rasmussen.

Nationwide history and archives center manager Steve Hausfeld will share the presentation “Strong Roots: How Ohio Farm Bureau cultivated the Seed to become Nationwide.”

Three hundred fifty-six voting delegates will establish the organization’s policies for the coming year. Topics expected to be addressed include the roles of farmers and government in the protection of water quality, protecting the rights of landowners engaged in various energy projects, and farm economic issues including the farm bill, trade and transportation infrastructure.

Elections will be held for board trustees, and the organization’s president, vice president, and treasurer will be chosen.

County farm bureaus will be recognized for outstanding local programming. Individuals will be honored for their lifelong contributions to Ohio agriculture and the Farm Bureau. Young Agricultural Professional leaders and award winners will be acknowledged, and finalists in the Discussion Meet contest will be selected. A fundraising event for the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation will be held.

The Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is to work together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more about the organization and additional centennial activities at ofbf.org.

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

