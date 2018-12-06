Partnership aims to help Ohioans stay warm

The Bridges Community Action Partnership and Ohio Development Services Agency will help Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans heating assistance if they are disconnected from their heating source, threatened with disconnection, or if they have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel. The program runs through March 31, 2019.

“Working with Bridges Community Action Partnership we’re helping Ohioans manage their energy costs this winter,” said David Goodman, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

More than 3,200 families in Champaign, Delaware, Logan, Madison, Shelby and Union counties were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program last year. From November 2017 to March 2018, more than 97,816 Ohioans were helped by the program statewide.

To qualify for the Winter Crisis Program, a household must be threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected, or have less than a 25 percent supply of bulk fuel. The household must also have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $43,925.

Individuals interested in receiving Winter Crisis assistance must have a face-to-face interview at the local HEAP provider. Customers must bring the following items to their appointment:

• proof of income (copies of pay stubs)

• copies of their most recent energy bills

• list of all household members with Social Security numbers and birth dates

• proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members

Examples of documents that are accepted to prove citizenship/legal residency include a Social Security Card, birth certificate, U.S. Passport, naturalization paper/certification of citizenship, permanent VISA and INS ID Card.

Ohioans can call the toll-free hotline at (800) 282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired customers may dial 711 for assistance or visit http://development.ohio.gov/is/is_heapwinter.htm for more information about the Winter Crisis Program.

For more information about energy assistance programs, call (800) 282-0880, and for a list of energy assistance providers select option 2, or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Development Services Agency and Bridges Community Action Partnership.

