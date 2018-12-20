DCAS elects new board members

The Delaware County Agricultural Society held its election for new board members on Dec. 13.

There were seven people elected for three-year terms. Those members re-elected to the board include Joe McLead, Larry Moreland, Patrick Paykoff, Aaron Roll and Diane Winters. New members joining the board for three-year terms include Mike Conklin and Mick Fisher.

Jon Melvin was elected to a two-year term, and Collin Howard was elected to a one-year term.

The Delaware County Agricultural Society Board, consisting of 21 members, oversees the Delaware County Fairgrounds and Fair.

To vote for board members, one must be a member of the Delaware County Agricultural Society. The membership is $2 and can be purchased at the Delaware County Fair Office during regularly scheduled office hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on joining the Delaware County Agricultural Society or becoming a board member, please call the Fair Office at 740-362-3851.

The 2019 Delaware County Fair will run from Saturday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept. 21. The 74th edition of the Little Brown Jug will be raced on Thursday, Sept. 19.

For more information on the Delaware County Fair or the Little Brown Jug, visit delawarecountyfair.com or littlebrownjug.com and like us on Facebook.

Pictured is the swearing in of new members to the Delaware County Agricultural Society. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_IMG_1248.jpg Pictured is the swearing in of new members to the Delaware County Agricultural Society. Courtesy photo

Special to The Gazette

