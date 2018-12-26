MORPC named national leader by FHWA, FTA

COLUMBUS — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) received two commendations as a result of its Certification Review from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Region V and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Ohio Division. The two agencies recognized MORPC as a national leader in evaluating environmental justice impacts on a regional scale and in embracing new and emerging technologies. MORPC’s approach to evaluating environmental justice impacts will be highlighted in a soon-to-be published FHWA technical report.

“After six years with MORPC, I continue to be impressed with our team, the depth and breadth of their knowledge, dedication and efforts for collaboration, inclusiveness and sincerity in conducting the transportation planning process. Our local communities depend on this good work and collaboration to improve Central Ohio’s transportation system for their residents and businesses. I’m proud of this excellent partnership and grateful for the commendation for our team’s work from our federal partners,” states William Murdock, MORPC executive director.

In September 2018, the formal certification review of the transportation planning process was conducted for the Columbus, Ohio urbanized area. The review team consisted of representatives from FTA Region V and FHWA Ohio Division. The review team found that the transportation planning process for Columbus, Ohio, as conducted by MORPC, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) and Delaware Area Transit Agency (DATABus) substantially met the planning requirements. Both FHWA and FTA jointly certified the planning process.

“MORPC is proud to be acknowledged for the hard work and efforts of its member governments and transportation team in creating a region-wide interconnected transportation system that includes all modes and all users,” states Thea Walsh, MORPC Director of Transportation Systems and Funding. “MORPC is dedicated to this effort and that is what FHWA and FTA saw and heard when they reviewed the planning process.”

The transportation planning process is reviewed every four years as a requirement of all metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) with a population of 200,000 or greater. The purpose of the review is to determine whether the transportation planning process meets the Federal transportation planning requirements

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is a voluntary association of local governments and regional organizations that envisions and embraces innovative directions in economic prosperity, energy, the environment, housing, land use, and transportation. Our transformative programming, services and innovative public policy are designed to promote and support the vitality and growth in the region. For more information, please visit www.morpc.org.

