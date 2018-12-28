OWU announces January public events

Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its January 2019 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. For the latest OWU event information, visit www.owu.edu/calendar or “like” www.facebook.com/OhioWesleyanUniversityNews. For a list of Battling Bishop athletics events, visit www.battlingbishops.com.

• Jan. 16 – April 25 – “Gaps In Memory,” featuring archival digital prints created by artist and Ohio Wesleyan alumna Barbara Jenkins, in the Mowry Alumni Gallery inside Mowry Hall, 16 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Jenkins, Class of 1972, works to break preconceptions by making linkages and disruptions between photographs in triptychs. Mowry Alumni Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when the university’s administrative offices are open. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and its satellite galleries at www.owu.edu/ross.

• 8 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25 – Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. (The observatory will be closed Jan. 5 and Jan. 12.) Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

• 7 p.m. Jan. 19 – 55th annual OWU President’s High School Band Festival, featuring high school musicians from around the region and Ohio Wesleyan’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble, conducted by OWU music professor Larry Griffin, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The event will be streamed live at www.owu.edu/stream. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

• 3:15 p.m. Jan. 20 – “We Are Women” faculty and guest concert featuring Jennifer Whitehead, soprano; Mariko Kaneda, piano; Carolyn Redman, mezzo soprano; and Christopher Purdy, WOSU FM Classical 101 Radio, narrator, in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

• Jan. 22 – March 31 – “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow,” featuring works exclusively by African American artists and artists from the African Diaspora, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. This first-of-its-kind exhibit at the Ross is in celebration of the “I Too Sing American: Harlem Renaissance 100” and is curated by Bettye J. Stull, an expert in African American art and longtime curator for the King Arts Complex. An opening reception will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the museum. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

• 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 – Author and filmmaker Sarah Burns will screen and discuss “The Central Park Five,” a documentary about the 1989 Central Park jogger case in which five black and Hispanic teenagers were wrongfully convicted of raping a woman, spending between six and 13 years in prison before a serial rapist confessed. Burns will speak in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. She directed “The Central Park Five” with her father, acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns, and she wrote a book of the same name. Her screening and presentation is OWU’s 2019 Butler A. Jones Lecture on Race and Society sponsored by the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Social Justice Program, and Black Student Union with the following OWU departments, programs and offices: Journalism and Communication, Modern Foreign Languages, Film Studies, Women’s and Gender Studies, Black World Studies, Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, and President’s Office. Admission is free. Learn more about the lecture series at www.owu.edu/soan.

2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

• 3 p.m. Jan. 20 – The 34th annual worship service will be held at Delaware City Vineyard, 32 Troy Road, Delaware. The free event will feature remarks from Charles A. Montgomery Jr., Ph.D., east campus pastor for Vineyard Columbus and an affiliated professor at Ohio Christian University.

• 7:45 a.m. Jan. 21 – The 26th annual MLK Breakfast Celebration, sponsored by Ohio Wesleyan University and the Delaware County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, will be held in the Benes Room of OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Bishop Tracy S. Malone, resident bishop of the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church, will serve as the featured speaker. Malone also is a member of the OWU Board of Trustees. The buffet will open at 7:45 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. Individual tickets are $25, with eight-person table sponsorships available for $175. Proceeds support MLK Celebration Committee initiatives, including the MLK Scholarship, awarded annually to one or more outstanding high school graduates of Delaware County schools. Tickets may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com or by mail via the Ohio Wesleyan Chaplain’s Office, Attention: Sharon Hayes, 40 Rowland Ave., HWCC 308, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Reservations and payment are requested before Jan. 8. (A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.) For more information, contact Hayes at sehayes@owu.edu or (740) 368-3083.

